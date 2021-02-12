Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

ThinkFest 2021 opens with the message to nurture creativity

Foster innate curiosity of all children, urges Nergis Mavalvala

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ThinkFest 2021 opens with the message to nurture creativity

Photo: ThinkFest

If we want more women in science, we need to nurture the innate curiosity that all children are born with, Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Dean of Sciences Nergis Mavalvala said Friday.

She told this to Professor Pervez Hoodbhoy in the opening keynote of the Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest 2021 on Friday.

“The right question isn’t how do we get women interested, how do we maintain and nurture that interest,” she said. “For me, it was just literally being able to go to the lab after hours, you know a chemistry lab, and being able to turn on a Bunsen burner.

“There was an awry side to me and I experimented with hydrogen sulphide and I made stink bombs,” she said. “For a kid, this is so exciting to do something like that.”

The discussion opened with a slideshow based on the detection of gravitational waves that won the Nobel Prize in 2017. These waves present a new way of looking at the universe. Previously, scientists relied on light to discover the universe and knew that light objects — objects that emit or reflect light — account for an estimated 10% to 30% of the universe. The rest of matter in the universe is only known to exist by circumstantial evidence, and gravitational waves provide us a way to directly detect dark matter — matter that does not interact with light.

Mavalvala is a Pakistan-born professor of physics. She has worked on the detection of gravitational waves, cooling physical systems to very low temperatures and finding ways around the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle.  

To close the discussion, Hoodbhoy asked Mavalvala about her experience as the MIT’s Dean of Sciences.

“It’s a little intimidating because of the enormity of the task, but I take it in my stride, otherwise the enormity of the task would paralyze me,” Mavalvala replied.

“When I thought of stepping into the role, what motivated me was starting to think a little bit bigger than my own research and wanting to enable others to have the opportunity to make this kind of discovery.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan thinkfest
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ThinkFest, Nargis Mavalvala, Pervez Hoodbhoy, creativity
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Quaid-e-Azam House in Karachi to be turned into nation-building institute
Quaid-e-Azam House in Karachi to be turned into nation-building institute
ThinkFest 2021 opens with the message to nurture creativity
ThinkFest 2021 opens with the message to nurture creativity
Valentine's Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?
Valentine’s Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.