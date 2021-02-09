Quaid-e-Azam House in Karachi to be turned into nation-building institute

The Sindh government has decided to transform the Quaid-e-Azam House in Karachi into a nation-building institute.

The Sindh Culture Department and the Jinnah Society signed an MoU in this regard on Monday. The ceremony was held at the Quaid-e-Azam House 24 IL Lines in Karachi.

Sindh Culture Minister Sardar Shah, Arts Council Chairman Ahmed Shah, architect Shahid Abdullah, Amina Syed of Oxford University, Liaquat H. Merchant, Ikram Sehgal, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Sindh Culture Secretary Akbar Leghari and others attended it.

“I have been a beneficiary of the Quaid-e-Azam Aligarh Scholarship when I was going for Masters abroad,” Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said while addressing the attendees.

“I had applied for the scholarship, and Liaquat H. Merchant had conducted my interview some 35 years ago and approved it [the scholarship].”

He said he visited the Archives Department in 2002 and saw a collection of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s letters compiled by Khalid Shamsul Hassan.

“The letters Quaid-e-Azam had written to his party [leaders] were of great interest and an immense learning experience,” CM Shah said. “When he [Jinnah] was making the country there were intrigues and how he had been handling them was the height of his political wisdom, sagacity and farsightedness.”

He urged the Jinnah Society to get a hold of those original letters. “The letters the father of nation had written and received from his party [leaders] were witness that the people of Sindh were the founders of Pakistan.”

Sardar Shah said he visited the Quaid-e-Azam House when it was handed over to the provincial government. “The house was in shambles and nothing was in place,” he said.

It was restored to its original form and even the car used by Jinnah was made functional again, the culture minister said.

The Quaid-e-Azam House, also known as the Flagstaff House, is a museum that depicts the life of Jinnah. Built in 1868, the 10,241 square yards limestone structure served as Jinnah’s residence and office after the independence.

It was handed over to the Sindh government after the 18th Amendment. The historic building was repaired and renovated by the Sindh Culture Department.

The building and its brief history

The Quaid-e-Azam House consists of arched openings, carved pillars, semicircular balconies and six spacious rooms. It has two bedrooms, two drawing rooms, one study and one dining room.

The building was designed by a British architect, Moses Somake, also known for constructing other famous structures in Karachi, such as Mules Mansion, Bai Virbaijee Soparivala Parsi High School, Karachi Goan Hall and Edward House.

A tile on the roof has the date 1868 embossed on it, the year it was constructed.

A map of Pakistan made of broken pieces of glass hangs on one of its walls. It was gifted by Bombay-based businessman Rafique Motiwala. An antique telephone set given by the then US administration is placed on the side table, while a figurine of a German Shepherd dog sits atop a shelf.

A pencil sketch of Fatima Jinnah hangs on another wall. It was made by Sarah Ikhlaq in 1963.

In 1943, Jinnah bought the house from former Karachi mayor Sohrab Katrak for Rs115,000. He paid Rs5,000 in advance and the rest later.

Jinnah’s belongings were restored to their original state in 1993. The crockery was gifted to him by the governments of China and Japan.

The building has servant quarters and a horse barn, which has been converted into a library. The garden has been renovated multiple times.

Jinnah lived here from 1944 to until his death in 1948. Fatima Jinnah lived here until 1964. The Quaid-e-Azam Trust put the house up for sale after Fatima Jinnah passed away in 1967.

The government acquired the building in 1985 and conserved it as a museum. It was bought by the Pakistan Archaeology Department for Rs5.1 million. The building was then converted into a museum and renamed as the Quaid-e-Azam House.

In 1993, then Sindh governor Hakim Muhammad Saeed officially inaugurated it.