Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

Farwa Ali Kazmi opens up about her miscarriage

Receives love and support from models, designers and artistes

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Farwa Ali Kazmi opens up about her miscarriage

Photo: Farwa Ali Kazmi/Instagram

Pakistani model Farwa Ali Kazmi has become the latest Pakistani celebrity to publicly reveal having suffered a “missed miscarriage”. In an Instagram post, she talked about how such difficult and painful experiences are not talked about and how silence “makes it feel worse”.

Kazmi received love and support from several models, designers and artistes in the comments.

A missed (or silent) miscarriage is one in which the baby dies or does not develop, but has not been physically miscarried, according to the Miscarriage Association, a UK-based organisation that provides awareness and support services.

In many cases, there has been no sign that anything was wrong, so the news can come as a complete shock.

Kazmi described losing a child as “monumental” and “an unimaginable pain and loss”. She said she was still dealing with complications following the miscarriage, which she planned to talk about in another post.

She thanked her family and friends for the support and care she received in this difficult period of her life.

The topic of miscarriages is rarely discussed and carries much stigma in developing countries, including Pakistan. The silence surrounding the topic leads people to believe that miscarriages are a rare occurrence. However, the limited research on the topic suggests entirely the opposite.

A study published in the Journal of the Pakistan Medical Association (JPMA) in 2010 estimated that clinical miscarriages occur in 12% of pregnancies, or roughly one in every eight. Another study published in the Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences in 2013 estimates the number at a staggering 50%.

Juggan Kazim spoke about it in 2019. American model Chrissy Teigan and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shared their stories in 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farwa Ali Kazmi miscarriage
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Farwa Ali Kazmi, miscarriage, model, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
5 reasons visiting Hunza this winter is good for you
5 reasons visiting Hunza this winter is good for you
Farwa Ali Kazmi opens up about her miscarriage
Farwa Ali Kazmi opens up about her miscarriage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.