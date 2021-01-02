Farwa Ali Kazmi opens up about her miscarriage

Pakistani model Farwa Ali Kazmi has become the latest Pakistani celebrity to publicly reveal having suffered a “missed miscarriage”. In an Instagram post, she talked about how such difficult and painful experiences are not talked about and how silence “makes it feel worse”.

Kazmi received love and support from several models, designers and artistes in the comments.

A missed (or silent) miscarriage is one in which the baby dies or does not develop, but has not been physically miscarried, according to the Miscarriage Association, a UK-based organisation that provides awareness and support services.

In many cases, there has been no sign that anything was wrong, so the news can come as a complete shock.

Kazmi described losing a child as “monumental” and “an unimaginable pain and loss”. She said she was still dealing with complications following the miscarriage, which she planned to talk about in another post.

She thanked her family and friends for the support and care she received in this difficult period of her life.

The topic of miscarriages is rarely discussed and carries much stigma in developing countries, including Pakistan. The silence surrounding the topic leads people to believe that miscarriages are a rare occurrence. However, the limited research on the topic suggests entirely the opposite.

A study published in the Journal of the Pakistan Medical Association (JPMA) in 2010 estimated that clinical miscarriages occur in 12% of pregnancies, or roughly one in every eight. Another study published in the Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences in 2013 estimates the number at a staggering 50%.

Juggan Kazim spoke about it in 2019. American model Chrissy Teigan and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shared their stories in 2020.