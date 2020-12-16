Skardu’s Wall of Kindness offers warm clothes, fruit and milk

A Wall of Kindness offers warm clothes, shoes, fruit, vegetables and milk to the people of Skardu. It has been set up by the Gilgit-Baltistan administration.

“One of the beauties of Gilgit-Baltistan is that no one begs here,” Skardu Assistant Commissioner Capt (retd) Shehryar Sherazi said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din. “If you roam around or go for a walk here, you will see that there are no beggars. The people here don’t ask for money but there is poverty.”

It was important for us to set up a wall where people are easily able to access what they need. We want such walls in all 10 districts, he said.

Recently, temperatures in the region were recorded at -13 degrees and there are many people who don’t have enough clothes or quilts to keep them warm. The district administration distributes clothes and food supplies among the people every year but the Wall of Kindness has helped them organise the system.

The AC shared that they have received a great response so far and many people have contacted them about donations. “We aren’t taking cash, and aren’t allowing people to give it either.”

The initiative has been taken on the instructions of GB Home Secretary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said the AC, adding that they have deputed people to look after the wall to ensure that supplies don’t stop coming and there is enough for everyone.

The Wall of Kindness is a charity phenomenon that took over the world after it was first spotted in Iran in 2016. A wall was set up that allowed people to hang their clothes, keep their books or other accessories for others to take without asking for it. The motto of the movement is “leave if you do not need and take if you need”.

Following this, walls were set up in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta but they eventually vanished as there was no one looking after them.