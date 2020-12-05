Renowned author Suhail Lari passes away in Karachi

Renowned historian and author Suhail Zaheer Lari died of coronavirus in Karachi on Saturday. He was the husband of distinguished architect Yasmeen Lari, who herself is battling the virus.

Lari wrote over 60 books on history, heritage and culture. He was educated in Allahabad, Lahore, Karachi and Oxford.

Lari and his wife co-founded the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan in 1980. It is a Pakistani heritage and humanitarian aid organisation.

He served on top posts of various public and private organisations.

Some of his literary works include An Illustrated History of Sindh, Neither Islamic Nor Persian, A History of Muslim Painting, Meri Mitti Kay Log, Makli under the Samma, Makli under the Mughals, Makli under Timurid and Makli under the Sufi.

His book the History of Sindh is a one-volume account of the province’s history from the earliest times to the partition of Subcontinent. It contributes to a more intelligent and meaningful discussion on political problems of Sindh.