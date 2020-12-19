Avoid gatherings, exchanging gifts on Christmas: Pakistan coronavirus monitor

The National Command Operation Centre has advised people not to attend social gatherings and travel during the Christmas holidays due to increasing COVID-19 infections.

It also wants public to avoid going to shopping malls to buy gifts because they can transmit virus to several people at a time.

The Christian community has been urged to make sure that hand sanitizers are available and temperatures of worshipers checked with thermal scanners at church entrances. Windows and doors of churches should remain open during Christmas prayers for ventilation, the NCOC said.

Worshipers should stand at least three feet apart from one another. People above the age of 50 and below 15 have been urged not to attend church services.

On Saturday, 87 Pakistanis died of COVID-19 while the country 3, 179 new infections. Medical experts have requested people to practice social distancing to curb the virus’ spread.