Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Health

111 coronavirus deaths reported in Pakistan

Toll is nearing 9,700

Posted: Dec 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
111 coronavirus deaths reported in Pakistan

Photo: Online

Listen
Pakistan has reported another 111 deaths due to COVID-19 after which the toll has reached 9,668. On Wednesday, 2,556 of the 37,100 tests conducted came back positive, according to the figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre. There are a total of 38, 268 actives cases, whereas 417, 134 people have recovered from the virus. The highest positivity rate was reported in Karachi (12.45%) followed by Peshawar 10.96% and Abbottabad 7.81%. The country-wide positivity rate averages 6.07%. The country is undergoing a second wave of COVId-19 that has forced the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country. Smart lockdowns are being imposed in several cities and new restrictions announced to contain the spread of the virus.
Coronavirus

