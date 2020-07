The Zil Hajj crescent could not be sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced.

The country will celebrate Eidul Azha on August 1, announced Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman, at a press conference in Karachi.

On Monday, the Saudi Supreme Court announced that the first of Zil Hajj will fall on July 22.

Muslims will perform the Hajj pilgrimage on July 30.