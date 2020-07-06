‘Will review all aspects regarding construction of Islamabad Hindu temple’

The federal government would review all religious and social aspects with regard to the construction of the first Hindu temple in Islamabad, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said Monday.

Qadri was addressing the Pegham-e-Aman Conference in the federal capital. He said the situation with regard to the temple was not uncertain.

The Capital Development Authority last week stopped the construction of the boundary wall on the plot allotted to the Shri Krishna Mandir in Islamabad’s H/9 sector.

Islamabad’s Hindu Panchayat, which is constructing the temple from its own finances, halted the construction and decided to visit the CDA office.

PTI MNA Lal Chand Malhi said the Hindu Panchayat announced that it was discontinuing the temple’s construction, even if the CDA allowed it, due to recent cases of violence and destruction of its site.

Qadri, however, promised to respect the opinion of religious clerics and to safeguard the rights of minorities at the same time.

The minister said the Council of Islamic Ideology has been requested to guide the government regarding the temple’s construction.

He said a wave of violence had swept across social media and religious gatherings.

“Because of this a few elements have lost control over their speech,” Qadri said. “This gives rise to sectarian and religious chaos.”

He hoped that soon the message of peace and unity would be conveyed from every minbar and mehrab (the pulpit and the semicircular niche in the wall indicating the qibla).

The minister urged religious scholars not to let the enemies divide the nation.