The federal government has announced a three-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior says that July 31 to August 2 will be public holidays.

However, people seem a bit disappointed with the schedule for Eid holidays.

The first day of Eidul Azha will fall on August 1 in the country. Consequently, the third day will be a working day.

Hence, a majority of people would miss festivities on the third day of Eid.