The North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will celebrate three Eids this year.

People in Haiderkhel village of Mir Ali sub-division offered Eid prayers at 7am on Thursday.

Religious leaders announced on social media that the entire district will celebrate Eidul Azha Friday.

The largest Eid congregation will be held at the Miranshah Tableeghi Markaz.

Eidul Azha will officially be celebrated across Pakistan on Saturday.