‘Unanimous decision to be made on congregational prayers in Pakistan’

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri has said that a unanimous decision would be made with regard to congregational prayers in the country and Aetikaaf during the month of Ramazan.

Qadri said key decisions with regard to Ramazan would be made in consultation with clerics on April 18.

In his statement, the minister urged for maintaining unity by not making decisions on local and individual levels.

The government would make arrangements for a safe and blessed Ramazan, he assured.

Scholars from all schools of thought and the religio-political leadership would be taken into confidence in this regard.

Earlier in the day, some influential clerics announced that they were opening mosques and lockdown restrictions would no longer apply to them.

The announcement came minutes after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government extended the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus by two weeks.

Friday prayers would be offered in mosques, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, the chairman of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, announced at a press conference in Karachi.

Taraweeh and Aetikaaf would be held in mosques too during Ramzan, he added. Mufti Muneeb was flanked by Mufti Taqi Usmani and others.

The government prohibited mass prayers in the last week of March after a spike in coronavirus cases across the country. The virus has so far claimed 100 lives and the number of known cases has reached 5,812 in the country.

The law enforcement agencies, however, had to face resistance from religious circles while implementing the government’s orders.

In Karachi alone, three police officials, including a female station house officer, were injured in the past two weeks after they tried to stop people from offering prayers in congregation.