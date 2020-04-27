Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan

Admit it, we are used to spending most of our iftars at all-you-can-eat buffets, family get-togethers or office iftars. With these outings no longer an option, how far can the same samosa, spring roll and chaat combo sustain your need for ‘something different.’

The answer is not very far. We have compiled a list of easy, exotic dishes for you to replicate for your Iftar table.

Kek Batik, Malaysia

Named after the fabric because of it’s marbled appearance, this no bake cake will satisfy your sweet cravings. The cake is made from basic pantry ingredients – butter, malted drink powder, condensed milk, plain biscuits and cocoa powder. The cake can be safely stored in the fridge for upto a week.

Corbalar, Turkey

Given the popularity of Turkish pop culture, it’s about time we picked up some of the more healthier habits of the culture. No Turkish meal is complete without soup or Corbalar (think, shorba).The most well known (and easiest) is the red lentil soup made with onions, carrots, cumin, tomato paste and Aleppo peppers (easily replaced with red chilli flakes).

Chilli Con Carne, USA

Originating in Texas, from the kitchen of Mexican women, this dish is a protein powerhouse. And because it’s Mexican, it will serve our desi taste buds well. A whole range of spices, onions, carrots, peppers, beans and minced beef slow cooked for hours makes for a warm, comforting experience. The recipe is really yours to interpret and adjust to your taste.

Massaman Curry, Thailand

The term ‘Massaman’ literally means Muslim. Think of it as an exotic ‘aloo gosht. The dish has a more familiar flavour profile, using garam masala spices with more traditional Thai elements like coconut milk, fish sauce, palm sugar and peanuts. Works equally well with Jasmine or Basmati rice.

Qutab/Gotab, Azerbaijan

A light and easy alternative to stuffed parathas, this is a classic Azeri snack. Nutritious and filling, it is best eaten hot off the ‘tawa’. The thinly rolled dough is layered with cheese & herbs or meat or mashed pumpkins and folded over. You can get creative with the stuffing but remember to keep it light.

Meal preparation and anticipation is Ramazan is perhaps the most endearing part of the season. Combine that with all the extra time we have at home and it could make for the best looking and most exotic Iftar meals of all time.

