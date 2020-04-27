Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan

Admit it, we are used to spending most of our iftars at all-you-can-eat buffets, family get-togethers or office iftars. With these outings no longer an option, how far can the same samosa, spring roll and chaat combo sustain your need for ‘something different.’
The answer is not very far. We have compiled a list of easy, exotic dishes for you to replicate for your Iftar table.
Kek Batik, Malaysia
Named after the fabric because of it’s marbled appearance, this no bake cake will satisfy your sweet cravings. The cake is made from basic pantry ingredients – butter, malted drink powder, condensed milk, plain biscuits and cocoa powder. The cake can be safely stored in the fridge for upto a week.
Corbalar, Turkey
View this post on Instagram
Yapın evdeyken bol bol lütfen çoluk çocuk bütün ev halkına hem bağışıklık için hemde genel sağlık için en güzel çorbalarımızdan birtanesidir😋Çorbasız olmaz ❣️ CANLARIM BEĞENMEDEN BİR EMOJİDE OLSA YORUM YAPMADAN GEÇMEYİN Kİ GÖNDERİLERİM HERZAAMAN ANASAYFANIZA DÜŞSÜN AYRI KALMAYALIM❣️.. mm hiçbişey senin yerini tutmuyo😋👌 .. 🍗LOKANTA USULÜ TERBİYELİ TAVUK ÇORBASI🍗 .. .. Tarifi ayrıntılı izlemek isterseniz profilimdeki mavi linke tıklamanız yeterli😉Kanalıma abone olmayı ve bildirimleri açmayı unutmayın🛎 .. YouTube 👉👉 tatlıcıanne .. @5_cayiii SAYFAMI TAKİBE ALMAYI UNUTMAYIN😘😘 2 tane tavuk but&baget yada bir parça göğüseti 1 çay bardağı tel şehriye 4 yemek kaşığı yoğurt 1 yemek kaşığı un Yarım limon suyu 1 yumurta sarısı Tuz… 2,3 dişte sarımsak koymayı ihmal etmeyelim ❣️ .. .. Tavuklar 2 litreye yakın su haşlanır bu sırada biraz tuz ilave edilir.iyice yumuşayıp haşlanan tavuklar suyun içinden alınarak küçük küçük didiklenir ve tel şehriye ile suya eklenir.. .. .. Tel şehriyeler yumuşamaya başladığında sos için yoğurt ,un limon suyu ve yumurta sarısı bir kapta güzelce karıştırılır.Kaynayan çorbanın suyundan 1 kepçe alınarak yoğurtlu sosun içine eklenir ve hızlıca karıştırılır böylelikle sosun ılımasını ve çorbaya eklendiğinde kesilmemesini sağlamış oluyoruz.Hazırladığımız sos(terbiye) kaynayan çorbaya eklenir ve sürekli karıştırılır 3,4 dakika kaynadıktan sonra tuzu kontrol edilir ve ocağın altı kapatılır.Servis yaparken üzerine biraz zeytinyağı pulbiber ve nane ile denemenizi öneririm.Ben baştan yağ eklemiyorum.Sonra küçük bir tavaya biraz sıvıyağ yada zeytinyağı ekleyip orta ateşte kızdırıyorum ve için pulbiber ve nane ekleyip kaselere paylaştırdığım çorbaların üzerine gezdiriyorum.Çok nefis bir lezzettir,mutlaka denemenizi tavsiye ederim😉😋👌 #çorbalar #çorba #corba #iftarmenüsü #keşfet #foodporn #food #iyi_fikirr #yemek #hamurişi #kurabiye
Given the popularity of Turkish pop culture, it’s about time we picked up some of the more healthier habits of the culture. No Turkish meal is complete without soup or Corbalar (think, shorba).The most well known (and easiest) is the red lentil soup made with onions, carrots, cumin, tomato paste and Aleppo peppers (easily replaced with red chilli flakes).
Chilli Con Carne, USA
View this post on Instagram
You just can’t beat an absolute CLASSIC on a cold winter’s night, am I right!? 😍 I’ve been making gluten free chilli con carne for yeeeeears and I feel like I’ve NAILED it now! Who wants the recipe!? 🌶 It’s rich and meaty with a fiery kick and perfect for batch cooking – we get through a vat of this most weeks! Sometimes I feel like food can be so over-complicated so I’m trying to go back to basics with some of my new recipes! This is the kind of meal you can make and enjoy over and over again! No one will know it’s gluten free too! 🤭 Also wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages and comments on my post yesterday. I never expected that in a million years and the support picked me right back up from a low spot. 🥰 We’re all in it together right!? So if there’s anything I can post to help you guys please let me know!! And this recipe will be on the blog sooooon! 💛 #theglutenfreeblogger
Originating in Texas, from the kitchen of Mexican women, this dish is a protein powerhouse. And because it’s Mexican, it will serve our desi taste buds well. A whole range of spices, onions, carrots, peppers, beans and minced beef slow cooked for hours makes for a warm, comforting experience. The recipe is really yours to interpret and adjust to your taste.
Massaman Curry, Thailand
View this post on Instagram
Massaman curry might be the most delicious of the Thai curries. It’s richly flavored with coconut milk and an Indian cuisine influenced curry paste. . It might not be the most beautifully colored dish (#brownfood), but it’s bursting with flavor. Spiced with cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, and tamarind to name a few, this curry is complex and mouth watering. . Filled with potatoes and vegan beef (I used Gardein here, but seitan or tofu would be delicious as well), it’s stick to your ribs hearty and satisfying. . If you love Thai food and/or Indian food, it’s a must make! And this homemade version is better than any I’ve ordered in restaurants. I can’t get enough! . Today I shared both the homemade massaman curry paste and this vegan massaman curry to the blog, get the recipes linked in my bio! https://www.thecuriouschickpea.com/vegan-massaman-curry/
The term ‘Massaman’ literally means Muslim. Think of it as an exotic ‘aloo gosht. The dish has a more familiar flavour profile, using garam masala spices with more traditional Thai elements like coconut milk, fish sauce, palm sugar and peanuts. Works equally well with Jasmine or Basmati rice.
Qutab/Gotab, Azerbaijan
View this post on Instagram
. 👇 👇 👇. . هنر دوست عزیز @elikam_design #gotab سلام سلام😍 اگر مثل هر سال بود الان دنبال خریدن وسایل #هفت_سین بودیم ولی خب سرنوشت این روزهامون هم اینجوری رقم خورده 🙂ایشالله که همه در صحت و سلامت باشید.😇 . . #قطاب ماست پرچرب ١٠٠ گرم بكينگ پودر ١ ق م روغن جامد يا كره دوب شده ٦٠ گرم زرده تخم مرغ ٢ عدد آرد ٣٠٠-۲۵۰ گرم روغن برای سرخ کردن ۱ پیمانه پودر شکر برای تزیین به میزان لازم مواد میانی پودر بادام ۱۰۰ گرم پودر پسته ۱۰۰ گرم پودر هل ۱ ق س طرز تهیه: 1. ماست و ب پ را مخلوط کنید. 2. روغن و زرده تخم مرغ را اضافه و مخلوط کنید. 3. آرد را کم کم اضافه کرده تا خمیر نرمی به دست آید.خمیر را داخل کیسه پلاستیکی گذاشته و ۳۰ دقیقه استراحت دهید. 4. مواد میانی را با هم مخلوط کنید. 5. خمیر را روی سطح آرد پاشی به قطر ۳ میلیمتر باز کنید و با قالب گرد به قطر ۷-۶ سانت قالب بزنید. 6. مواد میانی را داخل خمیر گذاشته ،خمیر را تا کنید و دو طرف خمیر را به هم بچسبانید تا شکل هلال شود.(من با ابزار پیراشکی زن این کار را انجام دادم.)با چنگال هم میتونید لبه های خمیر را به هم بچسبانید. 7. در آخر در روغن داغ سرخ کنید. 8. بعد از سرد شدن پودر شکر را رویش الک کنید. 9. نووووش جان😊 برای دیدن دستورات مشابه هشتک زیر را لمس کنید. #کیک_شیرینی_پرشین_شفز #نوروز_پرشین_شفز ___________________ Tag your photos with 👇. #persian_chefs ___________________
A light and easy alternative to stuffed parathas, this is a classic Azeri snack. Nutritious and filling, it is best eaten hot off the ‘tawa’. The thinly rolled dough is layered with cheese & herbs or meat or mashed pumpkins and folded over. You can get creative with the stuffing but remember to keep it light.
Meal preparation and anticipation is Ramazan is perhaps the most endearing part of the season. Combine that with all the extra time we have at home and it could make for the best looking and most exotic Iftar meals of all time.