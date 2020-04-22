Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Living

Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

Posted: Apr 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

Photo: Bilalbinsaqib/ Twitter

Pakistan’s Bilal bin Saqib has made headlines for being included in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list of social entrepreneurs.

Saqib is the co-founder of social enterprise Tayaba that is helping alleviate Pakistan’s water crisis, especially in the rural areas.

Their initiative of H20 Wheels is a specially designed device that helps transport water. It has put an end to villagers’ struggle of hand-carrying buckets of water long distances.

“I feel ecstatic after making Pakistan proud on a global platform,” Saqib said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is not spending his quarantine sitting idle in the UK, where he has achieved his higher education.

He, his brother Momin bin Saqib, and two others have started another initiative, #onemillionmeals, that aims to provide food to healthcare workers combating the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The project has been supported by some big names including football legend David Beckham and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Bilal and Momin have been in the Pakistani social media sphere for some time now.

They broke the internet in 2017 with their hilarious rant on live television after Pakistan’s defeat to Indian in the Champion’s Trophy opener in England.

forbes
 
