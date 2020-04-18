Saturday, April 18, 2020  | 24 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

Conduct of this year’s Hajj is difficult: minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Conduct of this year’s Hajj is difficult: minister

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said on Saturday that the conduct of Hajj pilgrimage is difficult this year.

The Saudi leadership would make a decision after considering all options, the minister told Samaa TV.

He blamed the Sindh government for an earlier disagreement with clerics.

“The curfew imposed in Sindh created all issues,” Qadri said. “[We] can’t fight the people, clerics and traders in order to deal with coronavirus.”

The minister went a step ahead, saying that the clerics had only presented their demands at the press conference in Karachi.

Prominent religious scholars, including, Mufti Muneeb and Mufti Taqi Usmani, announced earlier this week that the lockdown would no longer apply to mosques. They said they were resuming mass prayers across the country.

However, the centre succumbed to the pressure from religious circles and allowed congregational Ramazan prayers in the country.

Qadri also said that Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry keeps pestering the clerics and then he has to tackle the situation.

Chaudhry had repeatedly been asked not to do this, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hajj noorul haq qadri Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Hajj, Noorul Haq Qadri, Pakistan, clerics, prayers,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Decision regarding this year's Hajj expected by 15th Ramazan: minister
Decision regarding this year’s Hajj expected by 15th Ramazan: minister
'Unanimous decision to be made on congregational prayers in Pakistan'
‘Unanimous decision to be made on congregational prayers in Pakistan’
Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti
Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti
Meghan dress designer Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy
Meghan dress designer Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy
Conduct of this year's Hajj is difficult: minister
Conduct of this year’s Hajj is difficult: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.