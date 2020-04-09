Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Can your cat catch Covid-19?

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Can your cat catch Covid-19?

Photo: FILE

With news reports surfacing of some pets testing positive for Covid-19, there is fear that animals could not only be carriers of the virus but also in danger of being infected by it.

“There have been a tiny number of cases of Covid-19 in animals and in all cases, it is likely that the transmission was human to animal,” the British Veterinary Association said in a statement Wednesday.

“There is no evidence that pets can pass Covid-19 to their owners.”

The association said while dogs don’t show symptoms of the disease, cats can be clinically infected. This was based on a research by experts at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in China, who said that chickens, pigs and ducks are also not likely to catch the virus.

A cat in Belgium tested positive for Covid-19 on March 18. The Veterinary Medicine Department of the University of Liège confirmed that the virus had been detected in the stools and vomits of a cat with clinical signs of digestive and respiratory disease. It had caught the virus from its infected owner.

The UK veterinary society had therefore issued guidelines for pet owners infected by the novel coronavirus.

“As a precaution for pet owners who have Covid-19 or who are self-isolating, we are recommending that you keep your cats indoors, if possible, during that time,” BVA President Daniella Dos Santos said.

“We are not advising that all cats are kept indoors. Only cats from infected households or where their owners are self-isolating, and only if the cat is happy to be kept indoors. Some cats cannot stay indoors due to stress-related medical reasons.”

She added that the animal fur could carry the virus. Pet owners were advised to continue practising good hand hygiene.

“It is very important that people don’t panic about their pets,” Santos said. “There is no evidence that animals can pass the disease to humans.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
cats coronavirus COVID-19
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Murree Brewery, Hand Sanitizer, Alcohol
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Corona cake' spreading fast in Gaza
‘Corona cake’ spreading fast in Gaza
Swiss butter could be spreading thin, officials warn
Swiss butter could be spreading thin, officials warn
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.