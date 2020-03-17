No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

Popular Karachi eatery Test Kitchen has announced that they will not be entertaining dine-in customers starting today (Tuesday).

In an Instagram post, the café said that they were observing social distancing. However, they will be open for takeaways until further notice.

Similarly, Thyme, a fine-dining restaurant in DHA has said that they will be self-isolating. In a post on Instagram, they said: “We wish you all the best of health in these trying times. Stay safe everyone!”

Burger joint No Lies Fries said the same in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

Garden Bistro said that they will be stepping back in view of the escalating Covid-19 outbreak in the city. They will not be entertaining dine-in customers from tomorrow (Wednesday). The restaurant announced that they will be open for deliveries and takeaway via Foodpanda.



Last week, the Karachi’s Farmers Market decided to take precautionary measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the organisers said that while the set-up will remain the same, “there will be no ready to eat stalls to reduce human to human contact”. The post added that “prior to entering the market, visitors will be checked with an infrared thermometer and provided hand sanitizer”.