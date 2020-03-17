No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

Popular Karachi eatery Test Kitchen has announced that they will not be entertaining dine-in customers starting today (Tuesday).
In an Instagram post, the café said that they were observing social distancing. However, they will be open for takeaways until further notice.
We are trying to observe social distancing and keep our staff and patrons safe as best as we can. Testkitchen will only be open for Takeaways from Tuesday, 17th March onwards until further notice. No Dine-In customers. Thank you for your understanding during this time and we hope that you are all taking preventative measures to keep yourselves safe.
Similarly, Thyme, a fine-dining restaurant in DHA has said that they will be self-isolating. In a post on Instagram, they said: “We wish you all the best of health in these trying times. Stay safe everyone!”
Burger joint No Lies Fries said the same in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.
Garden Bistro said that they will be stepping back in view of the escalating Covid-19 outbreak in the city. They will not be entertaining dine-in customers from tomorrow (Wednesday). The restaurant announced that they will be open for deliveries and takeaway via Foodpanda.
In light of recent events, we want to assure you that the well being of our customers and employees is our main priority. We are keeping W.H.O. and local authorities directives as a guide to be a positive member of the community in this difficult time. We will keep people updated on the situation as it evolves. We are taking precautionary steps to protect the health of our guests and teams. All guests are offered to use hand sanitizer on arrival. We have always had our staff wash hands and sanitize regularly and we are actively reinforcing that directive. We are disinfecting high contact areas three times a day. If you choose, guests can be served in take away containers and environmentally friendly cutlery. We also check the temperature of our team members on arrival at the start of the shift and have our managers proactively monitor during all shifts. As always we have the option for take away or delivery via Food Panda. Let’s work together to stay safe. #coterotiekhi #Karachi
Last week, the Karachi’s Farmers Market decided to take precautionary measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Facebook post, the organisers said that while the set-up will remain the same, “there will be no ready to eat stalls to reduce human to human contact”. The post added that “prior to entering the market, visitors will be checked with an infrared thermometer and provided hand sanitizer”.