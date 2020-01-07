These treats will get you excited about Karachi Eat 2020

It’s time for residents of Karachi to prepare themselves and their taste buds for some creative treats. Karachi Eat is back for the seventh time and just like every year, the event is loaded with the most unique and one-of-a-kind dishes.

The popular food fest is taking place over the weekend from January 10 to January 12 at the Beach Park on Edhi Avenue, Sea View. This year the food festival will host a 100 plus eateries.

The event will be held from 4pm to 10pm on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will start at 12:30pm to continue till 10:30pm.

Without further ado, here are 15 new stalls we’re looking forward to feasting at. We’re listing down our top picks of food stalls you don’t want to miss:

Desi Mac & Cheese

Bringing a fusion of desi chaat with English origin Mac and Cheese, MACAndSpud at stall 1 has exclusively created one of a kind dish. As weird as it may sound, we are all up to try this mix of chaat and Mac and Cheese.

Churro Hot Dog

A bit of sugar and spice makes everything nice. We think this is the secret behind mixing a hot dog with a Churro.

Blooming Onion

After watching numerous videos on social media from all around the world, this simple dish is finally making its way to this year’s Karachi eat by Shori at stall 89.

Pocket Shawarma

Presented by Zeytin at KhiEat20 on stall 71, this is a mess-free shawarma. Who knew we could have shawarma in a bun?

Taco Chaat

The chaat is getting a lot crispier with the new invention of The Social Hub. They are all up for mixing the goodness of yoghurt, vegetables in a twister papri aka Taco.

Namak Pyare

Always bringing something new to the table and experimenting with the evergreen local chaat, this year Kuiya is bringing namak paray and pizza together. It will be available at stall 38.

Khan’s Matka Haleem

Piping hot Haleem and winter go hand in hand and Khan Haleem is launching it’s ‘Matka Haleem’ exclusively for Karachi Eat. Head to stall 13 if you don’t want to miss this.

Hunter Beef Swiss Rolls

Attention meat lovers! Hunter Beef specialists, Muokato will be serving up hunter beef swiss rolls at stall 67 and you won’t find, more tender, more flavourful beef anywhere!

Lettuce Chicken Roll

This dish is perfect for those looking for a healthy kick at the festival. Try it at AOneSnacks stall.

Korean Nuggets with Mac n Cheese

If you have been craving for spicy, comfort food, then this Korean fried chicken is definitely for you.

Crying Tiger

Lemongrass brings a unique steak for meat lovers to this year’s KhiEat20 at stall 58.

Fried Chicken Baos

Let’s be honest! what’s better than a chicken cooked in crispy batter and placed on a bao bun. This goodness will be served by Basic at stall 53.

Khichdi Thaal

For all the people not looking forward to trying something crazy, then you all can head to the KhichdiExpress stall’s 96 to try this Khichdi with numerous sidelines.

Magic Melt

We at SAMAA Digital are looking forward to trying this hot grilled burger with melted cheese on top to find out what so magical about it. The Melt will be serving their food at stall 102.

Masala Idli Chaat

Idli in chaat is a combination that can never go wrong. With the softness of rice cake mixed with the chutneys, we feel like this will remain in our list for long.

