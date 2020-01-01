Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Living

Electric fireplaces come to Lahore’s rescue at just Rs15/hour

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Mohammad Osama manufactures Pakistan’s first e-fireplaces

While Lahore (six degrees Celsius) and London (four degrees Celsius) continue to compete for which city is the coldest, a Lahore youngster has introduced a new technology to help people warm themselves in a satisfying yet safe way.

Mohammad Osama, who owns a company named E-fire, has become the first person to manufacture electronic fireplaces in Pakistan.

E-fireplaces are automatic electric heaters that mimic a fireplace burning coal, wood, or natural gas, but are a much safer alternative.

The technology is popular across the world, but isn’t as well known in Pakistan yet. Most local companies import the devices from abroad.

But Osama believes his device will soon have the public’s attention due to the features it offers.

“We have been making heaters for a long time,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday.

“Lately, I had been thinking of manufacturing such a system that provides warmth and fits in a wall while also giving a beautiful look to your home.”

The device comes at a starting price of Rs15,000 with the price gradually going up for the more advanced versions. It takes the device only 20 to 25 minutes to warm a normal-sized room.

The heater turns off automatically once it maintains the desired temperature in the room, said Osama.

He added that running the device will cost you Rs15 per hour.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
fireplace Lahore
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
