Thursday, December 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Kahsmiris lose WhatsApp accounts on 120th day of inactivity

10 mins ago
Kashmiris are disappearing from WhatsApp groups, several social media users reported on Thursday. 

They said that people living in Kashmir, who were on their contact lists, had started exiting group chats. But there is no Internet in Kashmir, so what’s happening?

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, said the disappearances were the result of the messaging app’s policy on inactive accounts, BuzzFeed News reported.

The policy is: if your account is inactive for 120 days, it expires. When this happens, that account automatically exits all group chats.

It is being done to “maintain security and limit data retention”.

People will need to be re-added to groups upon regaining access to the Internet and joining WhatsApp again, the Facebook spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.