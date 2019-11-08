Remembering Jaun Elia on his death anniversary with five ghazals

Jaun Elia has taken the Urdu poetry circles on social media by storm over the past few years.

The poet passed away 17 years ago, but his work only became popular after his death. A number of Facebook pages shared his ghazals, garnering thousands of likes on them.

His work has been lauded by many other artists. “Elia’s poetry is full of pain, suffering and disarray,” poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas Kudrang said.

After the Army Public School attack in 2014, a line of his poem “Ab nahi koi baat khatray ki, ab sabhi ko sabhi se khatra hai” became popular on social media.

SAMAA Digital has compiled a list of five shayaris to remember the late poet for his contribution to Urdu literature.

Born in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Elia shifted to Karachi 10 years after Partition.

His father, Allama Shafiq Hasan Elia, was deeply involved in art and literature and was also an astrologer and poet. This literary environment modeled him along the same lines, and he wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was just eight.

Before long, Elia became popular in the literary circles of Karachi. His poetry, which bears ample testimony to his wide-ranging reading habits, won him acclaim and approbation.

His first poetry collection Shayad was published in 1991, when he was 60.

The second collection of his poetry Ya’ani was published posthumously in 2003. Afterwards, Elia’s trustworthy companion Khalid Ansari compiled and published his three consecutive collections, Gumaan in 2004, Lekin in 2006 and Goya in 2008.

He died after a protracted illness on November 8, 2002 in Karachi.