Islamabad woman wins hearts with her street food

An Islamabad food stall is becoming the go-to street food place in the city. People from all parts of Punjab and tourists come to ‘Fatima Foods’, just to try home-cooked ‘aalu parathas’.

The stall is located in Islamabad’s Blue Area. 27-year-old Rubina’s venture became famous after people started posting about it on social media.

“We saw a post about her stall on social media so thought we should try it,” one person told SAMAA TV.

Some people even think she is an inspiration for women. “She’s an inspiration for all women and we all should support her so that she grows,” a young woman said.

The woman’s seven-year-old daughter Ayesha helps her with the preparations. “My mother works for my school fees and she is my role model,” the girl said.

Rubina believes one should not let their circumstances bring them down and keep struggling. “Go out, work, even clean people’s house, but don’t give up and don’t beg.”

It’s common for people to lose hope when life puts them in a difficult situation. But the 27-year-old didn’t let her divorce bring her down.

She is a mother of three children and also looks after her sick mother alone. Rubina has only studied till seventh grade, so nobody is willing to offer her a job.

“I have struggled a lot so I don’t want my children to be in the same situation,” the entrepreneur said on SAMAA TV’s morning show ‘Naya Din’ Friday.

“I am working hard to make the future of all my children bright,” she said, adding that she wishes her eldest daughter becomes a doctor and son is employed at a reputable organization.

Rubina said paying for her children’s school fees is hard, but people help her with money issues.

However, the woman also faces a hard time with her business as CDA has destroyed her stall numerous times.

“I appeal to the government to help me get a job in a school as it’s hard running a business all by myself,” she said.