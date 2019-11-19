Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Food

From Karachi to Islamabad, W11 now a famous eatery

2 hours ago
Islamabad café inspired by vibrant bus

Karachi’s famous mini bus, the vibrant W11 has become the inspiration behind an eatery in Islamabad.

The café has been named and designed after the iconic bus and its bright colours. It serves both traditional and contemporary food.

People who haven’t visited Karachi can get an idea of W11’s liveliness, the owner told SAMAA TV.

"I’ve never been to Karachi. Though I won’t be able to recognize its true essence, this is a great affiliation,” said one customer.

It’s a great place where families can chill and get dhabba chai from, another person said.

The eatery is located on Islamabad’s School Road.

