From Karachi to Islamabad, W11 now a famous eatery

Islamabad café inspired by vibrant bus

The café has been named and designed after the iconic bus and its bright colours. It serves both traditional and contemporary food.

People who haven’t visited Karachi can get an idea of W11’s liveliness, the owner told SAMAA TV.

"I’ve never been to Karachi. Though I won’t be able to recognize its true essence, this is a great affiliation,” said one customer.

It’s a great place where families can chill and get dhabba chai from, another person said.

The eatery is located on Islamabad’s School Road.