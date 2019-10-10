This Pakistani NGO gives free wigs to cancer patients

Photo: Hair to Help

If you’ve watched a loved one go through cancer treatment, or if you’ve gone through cancer treatment yourself, you may have felt an urge to give back.

A Pakistani organisation has been giving wigs to women undergoing cancer treatment. Hair to Help, which was formed in 2013, has been collecting hair from different people of Pakistan and making wigs out of it for the cancer patients. It is being run by the Pakistan Youth Forum.

“We distribute natural hair wigs to the cancer patients after getting them manufactured from China,” said founder Syed Fahad Ali while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday.

Uptil now, the organisation has distributed around 100 to 120 wigs so far. “We are trying to expand our budget so that we could reach out to more cancer patients this year,” said Ali.

He explained that it wasn’t an easy journey for them as they had received a lot of criticism over it. “When we started, people used to bash us a lot. We have also received death threats,” shared Ali. He remarked that people used to think we collect hair for black magic.

The founder shared that the cost of the wigs is borne by organisation through donations. “For manufacturing wigs, we send the hair to China because we couldn’t find any good manufacturers in Pakistan so the cost per wig is very high,” said Ali. He revealed that the cost of one wig is around Rs3,000. “We are trying to find local manufacturers so that the cost could be cut.”

However, there is a guideline on who can donate hair. A member of the organisation shared that they don’t take dyed or any chemically treated hair. “Because we are giving it to chemotherapy patients and they are very sensitive to allergies and reactions, so we can’t make wigs out of chemically treated hair for them,” said Nimra.

The second rule to contribute hair is to donate hair of at least 12 inches of length because they cannot make a wig out of hair lesser than this length. The third rule is to donate hair free of lice and ticks.

The team concluded with a message that you all have the power to bring happiness in someone’s life so please use this power and reach out to their website or facebook page for hair donations.

