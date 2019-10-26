Fashion Pakistan Week Day 3: All about star power

Hania, Mawra, Shaniera, Fahad wow the crowd

The FPW finale was a star-studded event with vibrantly energetic showcases. Except for a few mundane pieces, most designers delivered not just a good show, but a memorable experience thanks to our celebrities.Dressed in an ivory lengha and choli with a net dupatta, Hania Aamir walked the ramp for Sadaf Fawad Khan’s label SFK Bridals. She accessorised her outfit with jewelry by Allure. Hania’s makeup, as always, was on point- kudos to her celebrity makeup artist Babar Zaheer.Her color-coordinated groom was Feroze Khan, who wore an ivory knee-length sherwani paired with slim pants. In the background, poetry recited by Fawad Khan played. Fawad and Asim Azhar were both seen supporting their beaus sitting in the crowd.Hania and Feroze had amazing chemistry on the ramp and both are soon expected to be seen in a drama together.Mawra Hocane and Fahad Mustafa’s on-screen pairing in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’s was lauded by many. The two set the ramp ablaze by walking hand in hand and closed the show for Zainab Chottani.The designer’s royal vintage design elements infused with timeless crafts such as zardozi, tilla and mukesh work made Mawra look like a maharani (queen) in a black and gold ensemble. Fahad wore a contemporary black sherwani with flower embroidery.Both were seen having a fun time, posing and waltzing around the ramp.Shaniera Akram is known for unabashedly being herself. And well, that’s what she chose to be on the runway.All eyes were on Shaniera as she walked with fervor, donning a Saba Asad exquisite pastel outfit. Shaniera paired the bridal ensemble with blue sneakers and yoga tights, which got her an applause from the crowd.The designer’s signature hand embroidery made her pieces stand out. Her outfits were embellished with crystals, pearls, Swarovski, and fine gota karigari.The charming Wasim Akram, beautiful Noor Zafar Khan, and graceful Faryal Mehmood also made the event a happening affair, giving a great end to the three-day-long fashion extravaganza.