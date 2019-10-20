Sunday, October 20, 2019  | 20 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Chehlum of Karbala martyrs being observed across Pakistan

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The Chehlum of Imam Husain and his companions is being observed today (Sunday) across Pakistan with solemnity, amid strict security measures countrywide. 

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura, and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.

Special arrangements have been made in the city regarding civic facilities and security by law enforcement and local administration.

In Karachi, the main congregation highlighting the sacrifices of Karbala martyrs will start from Nishter Park and will be joined by smaller mourning processions from across the city.

The roads leading to MA Jinnah Road were blocked with containers from Numaish Chowrangi to Tower on Saturday night for security reasons.

Similar measures have been deployed in other major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

The Sindh home department has imposed a one-day ban on pillion riding across the province.

The government prohibited exhibition of weapons and assembly of five or more people, according to a notification issued by the home department.

The decision was taken to ensure security across the province on Chehlum.

The Sindh government had also banned pillion riding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas and other cities on Muharram 9 and 10.

