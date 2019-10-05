Beatles classic ‘Abbey Road’ tops charts again 50 years later

Classic Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’ is back at number one in Britain half a century after its first release, with the band breaking their own record for the longest gap between stints at the top of the charts.

The band’s final studio album with its instantly recognisable zebra-crossing cover came out in September 1969, six days after John Lennon told his bandmates he was leaving the group.

It was the UK’s best-selling album for 17 weeks, and on Friday a special 50th-anniversary edition featuring unheard material took the top spot once again.

The feat also sees the album set a record – the gap of 49 years and 252 days since its initial chart-topping run ended in early 1970 is the longest gap before returning to number one, the BBC reported.

“It’s hard to believe that Abbey Road still holds up after all these years. But then again it’s a bloody cool album,” tweeted band member Paul McCartney.

Last month, hundreds of Beatles fans mobbed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in northwest London to celebrate five decades since the band were snapped at the pedestrian crossing there.

