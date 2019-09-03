Pakistani actor and TV host Juggun Kazim wants body shamers to think before commenting on people’s weight.

In a long, eye-opening note shared on her Instagram and Twitter, Kazim told her fans and followers that she was pregnant until a few days ago. She spoke about the fat-shaming she had to endure during her pregnancy and even after her miscarriage.

The Mujhe Hai Hukum-e-Azaan urged people to stop telling other what they thought of their body.

Related: ‘My talent won’t suffer because of what size I am’

“We need to stop fat shaming other people. People who are overweight know they are overweight. Their weight gain may be for any number of reasons, some desirable and some not,” she wrote.

Kazim narrated some of the harsh comments she had to hear from strangers after she gained weight during her pregnancy.

“One lady said ‘lagta hai Lahore ki hawa laag gaye tumhain’ [Looks like you have been struck by the winds of Lahore]. Other women just told me bluntly that I had become a bit too ‘healthy’. Till now, I wasn’t ready to share that I was expecting a baby because my pregnancies have generally been precarious,” she wrote.

Despite the comments, Kazmi got back to work just a day after getting the tragic news of her miscarriage. But people continued to share their two cents on her weight.

Related: Vidya Balan uses Bollywood songs to tackle body shaming

“My doctor has now told me that this time it was quite serious and that there had been a lot of internal bleeding. I took a day off to mourn but then went back to work because, well, what else does one do? And the day after I resumed work, somebody again commented on how I was looking ‘extra healthy’,” she said.

The morning show host ended her note with a request to people to live and let live with kindness.

Kazim is married to Feisal H Naqvi. They have a son, Hassan. She also has an elder son, Hamza, from her previous marriage.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.