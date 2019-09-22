No place to bury the dead in Kasur’s Usmanwala  

The residents of Kasur’s Usmanwala have no place to bury their dead. They complain that the government hasn’t built a graveyard in the area.

The situation worsened when nearby areas, including Bagh Ali Wallah, Bagh Sanghwala and Marlay, put a restriction on who could be buried at their graveyards. Sign boards were placed outside the graveyards barring Usmanwala residents from using the land for burial.

Residents said they now have to offer the funeral prayers at the railway station or mosques.

They said it is the government’s fault for not providing them with basic facilities as the streets of their area have also been in a sorry state for many years.

