Mattel launches new gender-neutral dolls

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Mattel

It’s time for the toy aisle to catch up with the idea that not all kids want to play within the pink and blue boundaries of gender-specific toys.

Mattel is a 74-year-old company slowly taking on Gen-Z values. The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels has announced the release of Creatable World, its first series of gender-neutral dolls.

Mattel has launched its first line of what it calls “gender-inclusive dolls,” on Wednesday, where the figures in both form and fashion are not coded as stereotypically male or female.

The dolls come with a kit that includes wigs with long and short hairstyles and clothing options like skirts, jeans, leggings and denim jackets.

The six dolls have different skin colours, hairstyles and clothing to celebrate “the positive impact of inclusivity.”

The $30 toys are aimed at children who “don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms,” the company said. “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement.

The dolls are available at retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

