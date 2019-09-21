Karachi’s only food lab hasn’t been operational for a year

Karachi’s only food testing lab has been out of commission for the past year. The employees are getting paid on time though.

The Karachi Food Laboratory hasn’t been working since April 2018 but almost Rs25 million is being spent on the salaries of its 41 employees.

Related: Two people die of dengue in Karachi

The laboratory in charge has revealed that the last food test was conducted in 2018. All of the equipment purchased back in 1965 has either broken down or become too old to use.

The lab was established back in the 1960s and was responsible for checking 105 different types of food items.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.