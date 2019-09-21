Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Food

Karachi’s only food lab hasn’t been operational for a year

23 mins ago
 

Karachi’s only food testing lab has been out of commission for the past year. The employees are getting paid on time though. 

The Karachi Food Laboratory hasn’t been working since April 2018 but almost Rs25 million is being spent on the salaries of its 41 employees.

Related: Two people die of dengue in Karachi

The laboratory in charge has revealed that the last food test was conducted in 2018. All of the equipment purchased back in 1965 has either broken down or become too old to use.

The lab was established back in the 1960s and was responsible for checking 105 different types of food items.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Food Lab Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
PTA asks Zong to take down 5G service advertisements
PTA asks Zong to take down 5G service advertisements
Karachi park being restored after video of neglect goes viral
Karachi park being restored after video of neglect goes viral
Japanese woman falls in love, marries Bahawalpur man
Japanese woman falls in love, marries Bahawalpur man
Karachi will soon get 200 new public buses
Karachi will soon get 200 new public buses
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.