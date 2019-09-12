Ghumo.pk introduces ultimate vacation rentals in Pakistan

Get a taste of local lifestyle, experience unique places and save money: sounds like a perfect vacation right? How about adding the unique experience of renting someone’s home or an interesting venue like a penthouse, cottage or apartment and that too at low rates.

Modelled on Airbnb, a service that connects people wanting to rent and rent out rooms or houses, Ghumo.pk allows homeowners make extra money by renting out a room or a whole apartment while they’re away.

“Ghumo.pk is a website and an application that makes it easier for Pakistanis and people travelling to Pakistan to discover the culture of the country while also providing a source of income to locals,” said Ghumo.pk founder Aun Ahmed Memon on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday.

Memon explained that his idea is similar to Careem, which allows you to make money on a car you aren’t using by renting it out. “If you have a house, apartment, farmhouse, beach huts or any unique property which is not in your use, you can give it Ghumo.pk and earn money without any hassle,” he explained.

But Ghumo’s co-founder, Atif Bin Arif, revealed that what makes them different from Airbnb is that they are only giving the opportunity to rent houses to, not hotels.

Related: PM Khan announces opening Governor House Nathiagali for public

He added that right now, they are only focusing on local houses so that with they can help people in Pakistan raise their standard of living with this investment. “We are only targeting local houses right now so that the hospitality ratio in the country is raised. However, we do plan on targeting emerging markets and hotels,” said Arif.

He said compared to Airbnb in Pakistan, people are registering more houses on Ghumo. “Airbnb in Pakistan only has 1,300 listings in the last three years but compare to Ghumo got 300 listings in the past two months,” said Arif.

On Ghumo.pk you can rent a room for just Rs500 or farmhouses for Rs500,000. “People used to look for hotels in areas they wanted to visit but Ghumo.pk just made this procedure easier,” said Memon. “All you have to do is to go to our website or application and book your room in whatever city you are just by looking at the pictures and the amenities it provides.”

He explained that you’ll get the contact details and location after making a booking. Ghumo has also made the payment procedure hassle-free. For payments, you can opt for online payment through the application, cash on delivery, jazz cash, easy paisa or online transfers.

Ghumo.pk has also made sure that the homeowners are also provided security by verifying the guests via their CNICs and working with insurance companies to make sure that the properties are in safe hands. They also have the right to accept or deny any guests they want. This is because the company aims to empower the locals as much as possible but also enables trust among people and a sense of comfort.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.