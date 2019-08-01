Physical impairment shouldn’t be an excuse, says Karachi rickshaw driver

People with disabilities in Pakistan face a lot of hardships getting jobs. Sometimes, they get “unnecessary help” from people in the form of money and pity.

Imran Ghanchi, a member of NOWPDP’s The Rickshaw Project, says he never let his physical impairment bring him down. “When I asked people for work, they either gave me money or said they would become sinners if I work for them,” he said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

Ghanchi believes, however, that all people should have the right to earn an honest livelihood. He designs retro-fitted rickshaws, which are modified according to an individual’s physical requirements. If a person’s legs are not working, the rickshaw can be controlled with their hands. He has designed 10 retro-filled rickshaws which are driven by people with physical impairments.

“People with disabilities shouldn’t feel like they’re inferior or shouldn’t make their physical impairment an excuse to not work hard,” he says. Describing his experience of driving a rickshaw, he says: “Most customers do not notice my disability but when they pay me and see my legs, they get shocked at how I was able to drive the rickshaw.” He admits that he had many issues at first, but he soon accepted that he is “differently-abled” and should acquire a skill.

NOWDP, a non-profit organization, helped him with the training and soon he was designing rickshaws for people with disabilities. It is a social enterprise that facilitates people with special needs. It teaches physically impaired people how to drive, change tyres and follow traffic rules.

The organization provides free-of-cost computer, call-centre and vocational training along with traveling allowances. It also creates job opportunities and makes workplaces accessible for people with disabilities.

Through its project Yaqeen, self-employment opportunities are given to individuals with disabilities along with interest-free loans. NOWPDP also educates individuals about cash flow, finance and marketing.

