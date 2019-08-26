This Pakistani cop is a hero for Sindh’s blind

A policeman in Sindh has been providing transportation and financial help to the blind people in the province who cannot afford eye operations.

“Whatever your profession is, everyone is a human first,” said Sindh Police DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din. “In this uniform, I am a human first,” he said.

Mastoi remarked when a person can understand the pain of others, they don’t say that it’s not their duty or job to help others. “When you aim to help others, there is no stopping you. Even Allah helps,” said Mastoi.

“All you have to do is to put a little effort and bring them to the hospital and arrange an operation,” said Mastoi. He remarked that he understands that it’s not an easy task.

“If someone is blind by birth and hasn’t even seen the world for the past eight to 10 years and then you decide that by the help of Allah you will help them see the world, Allah makes your path easier,” said Mastoi.

Related: Making magic with clay

The cop wants to help humanity on his own. He doesn’t want help because for him, the process of financing people from his own money is a challenge. “I have never asked for financial help from anyone, nor am I willing to take help,” said Mastoi. “It is on me how much I can help people.”

So far, he has achieved all his targets. “Allah creates ways when one aims to do good,” he believes.

“Its not always that you have to spend thousands of rupees or have to go to out of your way to help [people],” said the DIG. “Sometimes, even buying a pair of Rs500 glasses is enough to light up someone else’s world.”

He explained that when a child is blind by birth they have a lower chance of gaining eyesight. “A person who is blind by birth has a 5% to 10% chance of recovery, so I take them to the best hospital in town,” he said.

He remarked that after his constant efforts, even hospitals have started to pour in support. “The hospitals have now started using their welfare budget to offer discounts on operations,” said Mastoi.

He concluded with a message that everyone needs to start an initiative to help others. “Even a criminal is human; he also has a right to live.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.