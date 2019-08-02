Internet drools over Pakistani chef’s fusion cuisine and good looks

Pakistani chef and food influencer Adeel Chaudhry has become Pakistani internet’s new crush with his creative cooking skills, impeccable style and charm.

Chaudhry made it to second spot on the list of world’s most handsome Muslim food connoisseurs in the world, with Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae nabbing top spot.

“I feel honored to be the first Pakistani food influencer featured among top chefs,” Chaudhry said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Friday. He said he was a great fan of Salt Bae and loved his unique style of sprinkling salt on steaks.

Chaudhry is the owner of Junoon restaurant in Lahore. His restaurant is popular for dishes that are a fusion of desi and western food elements.

The special drink on its menu is Imli Cola Bomb, which the chef says is made by using food theatrics and molecular gastronomy. Gulab Jamun with Cheesecake is also a dish loved by customers.

Traditional food dishes such as Aloo Gosht and Nargisi Koftay should be added to the restaurant’s menus, he said, adding that he is working to make them a part of the commercial food industry.

Talking about his process of discovering new ideas, he said “When I want inspiration, I travel”.

He went to London to collaborate with international TV channels who wanted to make a series on Pakistani food and gave them the idea to cover Pakistan’s food tourism scene. He will soon be collaborating with the BBC to promote Pakistan and Pakistani food across the world.

Chaudhry believes Pakistan’s government should promote food tourism.

Many people on the internet have been smitten with his good looks, but Chaudhry said he won’t be pursuing a career in modeling or acting any time soon.

“I have a lot of friends who asked me to join the showbiz industry but I think I’ll stick to food right now,” he told the BBC in an interview, but did say that he did a few modeling projects before he became a chef.

