In pictures: Enjoy a royal stay at KP’s Governor House

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Governor House in Nathiagali has opened for public and it is the perfect spot for people to enjoy their vacations.

The historical building, constructed in 1923, has eight rooms and spreads over 76 kanals. It is located 7,922 feet above sea level.

On August 10, the provincial cabinet decided to open Chief Minister House, Governor House, and the KP Assembly Speaker House to provide accommodation for tourists. It was decided that over 169 government-owned guest and rest houses will be available to the people through an online booking facility.

The government has even opened up the CM House, KP Assembly Speaker House, IG House, and Karnak House to the public. The CM House was built in 1932, Speaker House in 1939, IG House in 1929 and Karnak House in 1932.

The government has so far opened 49 of the 169 guest and rest houses. The rest will open for all once restoration work has been completed.

