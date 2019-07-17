Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Sister duo want every Lyari rooftop to have greenery

59 mins ago
 

Green’s Better CEO Lina Osama and Chief Green Warrior Ruba Osama with environmentalist Tofiq Muraj Pasha. Photo: Green’s Better/ Facebook

Two young CEO’s from Karachi are fighting to make the environment greener and better in Karachi and Qatar. They plan to make sure every rooftop in Karachi’s Lyari is covered in greenery.

Lina Osama, 10, and her sister Ruba Osama, 7, own a company which raises awareness on environmental issues. It is called Green’s Better.

It is a company encouraging people, especially youngsters, to plant trees and take care of the environment, said Leena on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Wednesday.

The aim is to create awareness on the concept of reducing, reusing and recycling.

Related: How ‘development’ undid Seaview

Explaining the concept, Lina said reducing means to cut down on the excess use of plastic, water and electricity.

She said we can reuse products in our daily life. For instance, if you use a plastic bottle, you can reuse it later to plant a sapling.

“I don’t know if there is one, but I have never seen a recycling factory in Karachi,” Leena said.

Speaking about the reactions they receive from people, Leena says it not easy convincing people to reduce, reuse and recycle.

The girls visit different schools of Karachi and Qatar and hold sessions to teach children how to plant something and raise awareness on the importance of protecting the environment.

“At the end of the session, we distribute seeds to everyone so they can plant it themselves,” Leena explained.

Related: Litter in Karachi’s District South and pay the price

Their current agenda: plant greenery on every rooftop in Lyari.

“Our message is to join hands to save the environment. We have to be serious about it now, otherwise it will be too late,” said Ruba.

They use an app to communicate with people to reduce the use of paper.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
