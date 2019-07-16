Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Food

Nestle rolls out new sugarless chocolate

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Nestlé has created a new chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit, using the beans and pulp as the only ingredients and not adding any refined sugar.

It is using cocoa leftovers to sweeten dark chocolate, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The method can reduce the amount of sugar by up to 40%.

Until now, chocolate has been made with the addition of refined sugars. This patented innovation is said to deliver a “great-tasting chocolate” using just the cocoa fruit.

The first product featuring the innovation will be a 70% dark chocolate KitKat bar, which will go on sale in Japan later this year.

Related: Chocolate is better for you than cough syrup, according to a study

Further products in other countries will follow next year, through some of Nestlé’s most popular confectionery brands.

“We’re proud to bring chocolate lovers a new chocolate made entirely from the cocoa fruit without adding refined sugar,” said Patrice Bula, head of strategic business units, marketing and sales at Nestlé.

Last year, Nestlé became the first company to sell a product made from ruby chocolate after introducing a ruby version of its KitKat bars in Japan and South Korea.

TOPICS:
chocolate Nestle sugar
 
