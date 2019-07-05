Friday, July 5, 2019  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat aces the #BottleCapChallenge

3 hours ago
 

Videos of celebrities across the world doing the Bottle Cap Challenge have taken over social media.

Latest in the list is a video of Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat, who is quite fierce when it comes to undue criticism thrown her way whether it be on her choice to do an item song or on her receiving the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Hayat took to Twitter to post a video of herself in which she can be seen kicking the cap off a bottle.

Mehwish is the first Pakistani among the world’s celebrities who have accepted and completed the Bottle Cap Challenge, joining the likes of actor Jason Statham, singer John Mayer, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Related: Mehwish Hayat responds to backlash for Baaji’s item song

The craze originated on June 25, 2019, thanks to Taekwondo fighter and instructor Farabi Davletchin.

Statham, an action-movie star known for his martial arts prowess also got involved. He posted a slow-mo video of him taking the challenge. It shows him spinning 360 degrees before his foot connects with the bottle cap just enough to send it flying off the bottle, but not enough to tip the bottle over. By Wednesday morning, this 23-second Instagram post had more than 14.5 million views.

Statham’s post on Monday was just one entry in a viral trend known as the Bottle Cap Challenge. More than 26,000 Instagram posts had the hashtag #bottlecapchallenge as of Wednesday morning.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
