Iqra Aziz opens up about cyberbullying in Instagram post

Pakistani actor Iqra Aziz’s personal life is constantly in the news these days. From dating actor Yasir Hussain to posting beach pictures which were made controversial and going on a vacation with Hussain, Aziz has been heavily trolled on social media recently.

The 21-year-old actor took to Instagram to open up about negativity on the internet, particularly about cyber-bullying, using a blank picture.

“It takes a few words to humiliate someone to the core, few words to fat shame someone, few words to thrust down their throat that they aren’t good enough for the world, few words to spread negativity and insecurities,” wrote Iqra.

“It takes a few words to bring a smile on someone’s face, it would take a few words to save someone’s life, it would take a few words to make someone feel beautiful, it would take a few words to spread all the positivity you have,” she added.

The actress also shared that these were some of her thoughts after reading negative comments on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. “These are the most used apps, this is social media, it has so much POWER of its own and that means you have the power to make someone’s day or make them forcefully admit by bullying them that it wouldn’t make a difference if they weren’t around.”

Aziz added that around 300 million people around the world have depression, according to the World Health Organisation (March 21, 2019).

She concluded her post by adding that, “Why to make them feel bad when we have the power to make them feel good?”

