Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Fashion

In a first, Miss Venezuela ditches contestants’ measurements

16 mins ago
 

Miss Venezuela contestants have traditionally faced pressure to live up to societal views about what the ideal woman looks like. Photo: AFP

For the first time in its history, the Miss Venezuela contest will not publish the 24 contestants’ waist, bust and hip measurements, organizers said — as pageants face criticism for their primary focus on physical appearance.

The event, which will take place in Caracas on Thursday, has been running since 1952 and has an enviable record on the international stage, having produced seven Miss Universe winners and six in Miss World.

Traditionally, the contestants’ vital statistics have been publicized — with a 90-centimeter (36- inch) bust, 60-centimeter waist and 90-centimeter hips long considered the ideal.

Venezuela has an enviable record in international beauty pageants, winning Miss Universe seven times and Miss World six times. Photo: AFP

This year, contestants will still parade on stage in swimsuits and evening gowns, but organizers say they want to fight stereotypes about what an ideal woman looks like and hence will not reveal their measurements.

“A woman’s beauty isn’t 90, 60, 90 … It is measured by each one’s talent,” said Gabriela Isler, the pageant’s spokeswoman and Venezuela’s last Miss Universe winner in 2013.

At past pageants, presenters would tell the audience the exact size of each contestant, many of whom underwent cosmetic surgery and followed strict diets in a bid to achieve the supposedly ideal physique.

Miss Venezuela is normally big business in the crisis-wracked Latin American country, but it is suffering from the same difficulties as the rest of the population.

One of those is frequent blackouts, the latest of which hit the country on July 22.

Isler revealed that the pageant did not have enough money to put in place contingency measures in case of a power outage on Thursday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Miss Venezuela
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Miss Venezuela, contest, pageants, Caracas, Miss Universe, Miss World, woman, stereotypes Traditionally, the contestants' vital statistics have been publicized -- with a 90-centimeter (36- inch) bust, 60-centimeter waist and 90-centimeter hips long considered the ideal.
 
MOST READ
You can now pay to stay at Murree Government House
You can now pay to stay at Murree Government House
Reach your relationship goals with Couple Nama
Reach your relationship goals with Couple Nama
India's Modi in the wild
India’s Modi in the wild
Government announces four days off for Eidul Azha
Government announces four days off for Eidul Azha
Monsoon preps: Karachi commissioner wants pictures, videos of nullah cleaning
Monsoon preps: Karachi commissioner wants pictures, videos of nullah cleaning
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.