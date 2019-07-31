Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

Don’t be blinded by cheap sunglasses, experts warn

47 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Vendors selling sunglasses are a very common sight on most city roads. For a mere Rs300-400, you can conveniently get a pair on the run.

“I don’t have to worry too much if I break or lose a pair. For a few hundred rupees, I can easily replace them,” says a citizen in Islamabad. “Besides, they’re such a small item; it’s very easy to misplace them.”

Though buying sunglasses off the streets might be cheap, you may be paying a great price in terms of health. What most people don’t know is that the ‘glass’ in these sunglasses is actually plastic. The black-coloured plastic used to make these sunglasses is often of very poor quality.

Eye experts warn that wearing cheap, low quality sunglasses can be damaging to the eyes. They can cause blurry vision, red eyes, burning, itching and even lead to viral conjunctivitis. Experts caution against purchasing cheap sunglasses and advise people to opt for higher quality ones.

For the sake of your eyes, it’s best to buy slightly more expensive but high quality sunglasses, advice the experts.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
eyes sunglasses
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Anza   July 31, 2019 6:17 pm/ Reply

    That’s a good information to share with public. People should be aware of such things. Though I personally knew that wearing cheap glasses is risky.

