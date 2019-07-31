Don’t be blinded by cheap sunglasses, experts warn

Vendors selling sunglasses are a very common sight on most city roads. For a mere Rs300-400, you can conveniently get a pair on the run.

“I don’t have to worry too much if I break or lose a pair. For a few hundred rupees, I can easily replace them,” says a citizen in Islamabad. “Besides, they’re such a small item; it’s very easy to misplace them.”

Though buying sunglasses off the streets might be cheap, you may be paying a great price in terms of health. What most people don’t know is that the ‘glass’ in these sunglasses is actually plastic. The black-coloured plastic used to make these sunglasses is often of very poor quality.

Eye experts warn that wearing cheap, low quality sunglasses can be damaging to the eyes. They can cause blurry vision, red eyes, burning, itching and even lead to viral conjunctivitis. Experts caution against purchasing cheap sunglasses and advise people to opt for higher quality ones.

For the sake of your eyes, it’s best to buy slightly more expensive but high quality sunglasses, advice the experts.

