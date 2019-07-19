Ali Azmat to travel across Europe on his bike

He will be covering 12,000km in 22 days

Pakistani rockstar Ali Azmat, the man behind the iconic tracks produced by Junoon, has geared up for another adventure but this time with his motorbike.The 49-year-old Jazba-e-Junoon hit maker turned to Facebook to announce that he will be traveling across Europe on a bike covering 12,000km in 22 days."This trip has been a lifelong dream that is Insha Allah about to be materialise. Will try to post regular updates when I can so you all can join me on this journey too. Wish me luck that I can achieve this feat safely. Do keep me in your prayers. Love AA," he posted on Facebook.This isn't Azmat's first motorbike adventure. Earlier, he travelled from Karachi to Lahore in 2013 and went on a tour of Pakistan as well.In 2016, the singer also went to China and its bordering areas on an even longer tour with his friends.