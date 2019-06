Peshawar rickshaw driver gives free rides to students

It has been six years now

He drops and picks up more than 100 children in his green and turquoise rickshaw. Its costs him Rs400 every day.Shah said that he wants more girls to pursue their education. “I just want them to reach home safely,” he said.All the schoolgoing children call him bhai jaan [dear brother].“We go to school and come back without spending a dime thanks to bhai jaan,” a student said.Shah wishes to buy more rickshaws so that he can bring smiles on more faces.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram