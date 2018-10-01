Mars and Snickers bars announce major healthy recipe change

Low-sugar, high-protein versions of the classic Mars and Snickers bars will be launched in stores across the UK in January.

These measures have been taken to tackle concerns about obesity and health.

The new Mars bar will have 17.5g less sugar (40%), and there will be 14.1g less in Snickers (30%).

The Mirror reported that the two new products will be followed later in 2019 by a new low-calorie range of “single-serve” bars.

The range will contain fewer than 100 calories and versions of Snickers, Mars, Twix, Milky Way Crispy Rolls, and Ripples will all be available.

New Skittles, Chewies, Starburst Minis, and Maltese Truffles have all been launched in the past six months.