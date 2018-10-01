Mars and Snickers bars announce major healthy recipe change

October 1, 2018

Low-sugar, high-protein versions of the classic Mars and Snickers bars will be launched in stores across the UK in January.

These measures have been taken to tackle concerns about obesity and health.

The new Mars bar will have 17.5g less sugar (40%), and there will be 14.1g less in Snickers (30%).

The Mirror reported that the two new products will be followed later in 2019 by a new low-calorie range of “single-serve” bars.

The range will contain fewer than 100 calories and versions of Snickers, Mars, Twix, Milky Way Crispy Rolls, and Ripples will all be available.

New Skittles, Chewies, Starburst Minis, and Maltese Truffles have all been launched in the past six months.

 
 
 

See Also

Liquid water lake discovered on Mars

July 26, 2018 3:49 am

NASA plans to send mini-helicopter to Mars

May 12, 2018 4:44 am

NASA blasts off Mars-bound spaceship to study quakes

May 4, 2018 9:52 am

Epic launch lifts world’s biggest rocket toward Mars

February 7, 2018 12:40 pm

There is no life on Mars and scientists finally know why

December 21, 2017 12:42 pm

NASA gravity map shows Mars has porous crust

September 15, 2017 11:36 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.