Yawar Mehdi, Pakistan’s radio icon, passes away

Yawar Mehdi, popularly known as the “radio icon” of Pakistan, has passed away after a prolonged illness.

Yawar Mehdi’s career as a broadcaster spanned more than 40 years. He had been associated with Radio Pakistan, which he joined in 1962, for a long time.

Yawar started out under the supervision of artist Sadequain. He was the producer on the popular show Bazm-e-Talaba. Yawar had served as the station director as well and played a key role in the development of the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

Yawar Mehdi is credited with introducing and mentoring number of broadcasters, politicians, writers and artists. Senator Raza Rabbani and the late poet Parveen Shakir are among the many notable names mentored by Yawar Mehdi.

