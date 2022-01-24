This fat reduction technology promises ‘all gain no pain’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your wedding is just around the corner and you not fitting into your sherwani is a catastrophe. Shocked? Well, you were four inches slimmer when you gave measurements to the tailor.

The stubborn belly fat is set to ruin your big day and at this moment, you don’t want anything more than a magic wand to make your fat disappear.

Not sure about the wand, but a magic treatment is here, and it comes with guaranteed results.

A company in Lahore is using 3G technology to help to be bride and grooms reduce weight quickly and without any effort.

The process is called non-invasive body sculpting or non-surgical body sculpting.

According to Cleveland Clinic, it involves using ultrasound energy to break down fat through mechanical vibration.

There are multiple sessions with each one lasting around one hour. At the end, your waist become five to six inch slimmer.

Although, this process makes fat vanish in days but it comes at a hefty price as per session costs between Rs8,000 and Rs18,000.