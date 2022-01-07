Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Maryam Nawaz wants a caption from you

Make sure it stands out as competition is tough

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Photo: Twitter/Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz has posted a photo but she wants you to give her a caption for it.

Maryam Nawaz was all over the internet last month for her stunning looks at son Junaid Safdar’s grand wedding festivities. And now she’s back in the news for a request she has made to her followers on Twitter.

Maryam posted a photo showing herself, Maryam Aurangzeb and Uzma Bukhari engaged in a conversation with shrewd looks at what appears to be press conference.

“Caption, please,” Maryam wrote with a laughing emoji.

No sooner had she posted the photo than suggestions started pouring in. Here we have skimmed the best ones off her timeline for you.

Do let us know which one you enjoyed the most.

maryam nawaz Twitter
 
maryam nawaz, twiiter caption
 

