Maryam Nawaz wants a caption from you

Maryam Nawaz has posted a photo but she wants you to give her a caption for it.

Maryam Nawaz was all over the internet last month for her stunning looks at son Junaid Safdar’s grand wedding festivities. And now she’s back in the news for a request she has made to her followers on Twitter.

Maryam posted a photo showing herself, Maryam Aurangzeb and Uzma Bukhari engaged in a conversation with shrewd looks at what appears to be press conference.

“Caption, please,” Maryam wrote with a laughing emoji.

Caption pls 😂 pic.twitter.com/3lC0lisihn — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 6, 2022

No sooner had she posted the photo than suggestions started pouring in. Here we have skimmed the best ones off her timeline for you.

Me and my boys at wedding: Tum chawal lana, tum salaad aur tum sprait vich kerna. https://t.co/KgXTeRfnWf — D.T. (@DodgingTables) January 7, 2022

In university life 3 besties planning… https://t.co/ERebzcG11q — Name cannot be Blank (@advancesorrry) January 7, 2022

Teacher is Looking at us !

Back Benchers 😜😂 https://t.co/nAOCLSK6JW — Muhammad Awais (@AwaisKhanTweets) January 6, 2022

*Your girl squad when another woman wears the same dress as yours* “Hayee usnay bhi Sana Safinaz ka Jora pehna hai”! @MaryamNSharif https://t.co/o4VeEKqTjT — Saad Kaiser (@TheSaadKaiser) January 6, 2022

Do let us know which one you enjoyed the most.

