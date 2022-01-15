Everything on the platter at Karachi Eat 2022

The Karachi Eat food festival kicked off at Beach View Park in Clifton on Friday and attracted a large number of foodies despite rising coronavirus cases and calls for ban on social media.

Criticism started mounting on the organisers after the fest was announced last month. On Friday, Karachi reported the highest number of coronavirus cases since the first outbreak and just hours before the festival went live, hashtags such as #KarachiEatCanWait and #BanKarachiEat started trending on social media.

Karachi Eat 2022 opened to a decent response but the number of visitors grew significantly during the evening hours. It will continue until Sunday, January 16, 2022. This is the third time that the event has been organised at Beach View Park.

The festival wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

What you should know before heading to Karachi Eat

A ticket costs Rs400 and it can be bought online. This is a measure taken by the organisers to prevent crowding at the ticket counters. However, the two counters at the venue are selling tickets to women only.

Parking fee for cars is Rs50 and Rs30 for motorbikes.

You have to show proof of vaccination at the entrance or you will not be allowed inside. Even your ticket won’t help.

The event is exclusively for families.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

So what’s on the platter this year?

The event is attracting food enthusiasts not only with its culinary offerings, but unique blends of dishes and catchy banners such as Churrosity, Khao Dosa, Chumchay and many more.

Desi, Chinese, Mexican, Thai and a lot more awaits you at Karachi Eat 2022 and there’s something for everyone here.

If you are a desi food lover, you can either have the chapli kebab from Chapli Kabab House or you can go with tikka biryani by Tikyani.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The traditional Memon thali with khao suey and Dosa by Khao Dosa are among the many dishes to tick on your must-try list.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

You can find haleem, qourma, chana chaat and other desi items at the food fest as well.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Middle Eastern specialties at the fest include knafeh, shawarma, and madbee being sold at Arabi’s.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Mexican food lovers won’t run out of options. From Delicious cheesy quesadillas at Picante or nachos loaded with meat salsa and Guacamole at Adobo Mexican Grill, Karachi Eat has got it all.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

People looking to cure their sweet tooth can find a variety of desserts.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Items such as gola ganda, cookies, cakes, waffles, cotton candy and donuts particularly attracted children.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Prices and SOP complaince

Some people may find the prices high as most items are priced between Rs250 and Rs400. But since there are plenty of options, all you need to do is walk around and find combos that best suit your budget.

As for SOP compliance, a special team of Covid Compliance Officers ensured that the visitors maintained social distancing. According to an organiser, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon had a stall sealed for not following the coronavirus guidelines.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Hand washing and sanitising stations have been installed inside the venue as well.

Karachi Eat 2022 will run till Sunday.

Report by Shaharyar Khalid

