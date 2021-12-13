Why is Karsaz’s infamous churail visible to men only?

She is the most feared 'dulhan' in Karachi

The tale of the infamous Churail of Karsaz in Karachi has been picked up by so many people and recounted in so many versions that it has become almost impossible not to know what the real story is.

If you live in Karachi, your late night gatherings with family or friends must be incomplete without ghost stories, and the most frightening character in these tales is, of course, the Churail of Karsaz.

But have you ever noticed that most people these encounters come from are men? Apparently, this evil creature with backwards feet is visible to men only.

But why is this churail particularly drawn towards men? Find out in this video.

